We Have Not Sacked Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard Disclaims Fake News

Dutch second division club, Fortuna Sittard, have denied reports that their Nigerian manager Sunday Oliseh has been sacked.

Oliseh, who took over the reins at the club a year ago after he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal helped the club avoid relegation at the end of last season and guided the Limburg side to their first ever title in 22 years, winning the ceremonial mid-season second period title.

“Today, various media reports appeared about the position of head coach, Sunday Oliseh. Fortuna Sittard, however, denies the news about the dismissal of the head coach,” a statement on the club’s official website clarified on Tuesday.

Oliseh has recorded 22 wins, eight draws and 11 defeats in 41 games in charge of Fortuna Sittard.

