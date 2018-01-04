 We know nothing about N27b PHCN scam -Jonathan’s cousin | Nigeria Today
We know nothing about N27b PHCN scam -Jonathan’s cousin

KAKATAR Construction and Engineering Ltd and its Managing Director, Azibaola Robert, have denied any involvement in the alleged diversion of monies meant to settle insurance premium of sacked PHCN workers. Spokesman of the company, Austin Ekeinde, who made the clarification, yesterday, said Kakatar Construction Engineering Ltd was not part of the alleged diversion of insurance […]

