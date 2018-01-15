‘We Lost Over 1000 People and 2 Million Cows’- Miyetti Allah Speaks Out

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, has in a press conference, on Sunday, January 14, 2018 not only condemned the attacks but issued steps to help alleviate it. He said; “Members of the general public are already aware of the burning national security challenges with violent hostilities affecting […]

The post ‘We Lost Over 1000 People and 2 Million Cows’- Miyetti Allah Speaks Out appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

