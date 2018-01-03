 We must sign before letting stars leave – Conte – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We must sign before letting stars leave – Conte – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

We must sign before letting stars leave – Conte
Vanguard
Antonio Conte has insisted no Chelsea player will leave this month unless he is able to find a replacement first. The Italian has consistently moaned about the size of his squad since the summer and is determined to ensure it doesn't get any smaller
Football Analysis: Chelsea And Imperative Of Signing ZahaPremium Times
Chelsea close in on £50 million deal for Juventus left-back Alex SandroESPN.co.uk (blog)
Antonio Conte does not want unhappy players lowering team morale at ChelseaIndependent.ie
Daily Star –ESPN (press release) (blog) –Express.co.uk –Sports Illustrated
all 135 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.