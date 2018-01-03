We must sign before letting stars leave – Conte – Vanguard
Vanguard
We must sign before letting stars leave – Conte
Vanguard
Antonio Conte has insisted no Chelsea player will leave this month unless he is able to find a replacement first. The Italian has consistently moaned about the size of his squad since the summer and is determined to ensure it doesn't get any smaller …
