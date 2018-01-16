We Should Help The Fulani Herdsmen – Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagugu
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagugu of Kebbi State, on Tuesday, has said that Fulani herdsmen needed help to change their old lifestyle and pastoral practices which they have been practicing for centuries. Governor Bagudu, who lamented that all herdsmen recently are being labeled as criminals due to killings in some parts of the country, especially Benue, […]
The post We Should Help The Fulani Herdsmen – Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagugu appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!