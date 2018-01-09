We want to see remains of Don Waney, frightened Omoku women tell Army

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—TWENTY-FOUR hours after military operatives displayed the remains of notorious killer, Johnson Igwedibia, a.k.a. Don Waney, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, confirming his death in Enugu State, women of Omoku, yesterday, called on the Army to bring the body to the community before they will believe the news.

Speaking at the rally to mourn those murdered by Don Waney and to jubilate over his death, yesterday, Omoku women demanded that the military authorities display his corpse at Omoku as the surest proof that his death was not a hoarse as it happened in November last year, when security operatives raided his Aligwu home.

The rally was organized by Mela Claude Ake in conjunction with Omoku Youth Federation.

A septuagenarian, who begged to remain anonymous, told Vanguard, “let them bring his dead body.

“The last time they said he was killed, we went into jubilation, but he came back on New Year morning to kill our children for celebrating his death.”

Youths, who were at the rally, called for an end to cultism and killings in Omoku and the entire ONELGA, blaming politicians and oil multinationals in the locality for patronising the criminally minded and providing the motivation for the killings.

Fish out Waney’s sponsors—Youths

Mela Claude-Ake, a lawyer who led the peaceful rally in the Omoku, ONELGA headquarters, said: “We organised this match to mourn those who were senselessly murdered on January 1 by those useless individuals. We thank the military for this achievement.

“We urged youths to learn from what happened to Don Waney. Peace has returned in ONELGA and there will be no more killings and kidnappings.”

