We Will Continue Strike Action, UniAbuja Chapter Of NASU Vows
The Non – Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Abuja Chapter has vowed not to suspend the ongoing strike action until their demands are met. It can be recall that the Union embarked on a nation wide strike on December 4th, 2017 over federal government failure to implement the 2009 agreement and […]
