We will not condone any electoral violence in 2019 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will not condone electoral violence in 2019.

The President made this known when he deliver a a keynote address at the 15th Daily Trust Dialogue tagged “Nigeria and the Challenges of 2019″.

The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha said the election which usher in president Buhari administration was the collective will of all Nigerians.

“The elections that ushered the ‘change’ government into power in 2015 reflected the will of the Nigerian people and was widely acclaimed as transparent and peaceful” he said.

President Buhari thanked former president, Goodluck Jonathan for setting the tone for future political conduct in the country and promise to build on that. He urged politicians to pledge their commitment to the peaceful democratic process by urging their supporters to respect the electoral process and restrain them from violence

“From Umuahia to Damaturu, Jalingo to Osogbo, our people queued for long hours at their polling units and kept vigil as election officials tabulated their votes. And then the big one: the then outgoing president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan historically set the tone for future political conduct in the country by graciously accepting defeat in a keenly contested race”,

“I also call on politicians and political parties to pledge their commitment to the peaceful democratic process by urging their supporters to respect the electoral process and restrain them from violence. All aggrieved parties should seek redress through constitutional means and respect for the rule of law.

“On our part, I want to assure Nigerians that my administration will not condone any violence, support any individual or groups that undermine citizens’ confidence in the ability of the country’s political institutions to conduct peaceful and successful elections”,

