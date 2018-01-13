 We will stop Fulani Herdsmen from invading Igbo lands – IPOB, MASSOB | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will stop Fulani Herdsmen from invading Igbo lands – IPOB, MASSOB

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two Biafra agitation groups, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) have echoed the position of Abia Governor, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu and maintained that Fulani herdsmen will be prevented from harassing Igbo lands. Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, said the herdsmen should not dare Igbo […]

The post We will stop Fulani Herdsmen from invading Igbo lands – IPOB, MASSOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.