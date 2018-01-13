We will stop Fulani Herdsmen from invading Igbo lands – IPOB, MASSOB
Two Biafra agitation groups, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) have echoed the position of Abia Governor, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu and maintained that Fulani herdsmen will be prevented from harassing Igbo lands. Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, said the herdsmen should not dare Igbo […]
The post We will stop Fulani Herdsmen from invading Igbo lands – IPOB, MASSOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
