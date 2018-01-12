We Will Withdraw Our Children If Kaduna Unqualified Teachers Return – Parents

Hundreds of parents held protest on Friday, calling on the Kaduna State government not to bring back the unqualified teachers who failed the primary four examination. They vowed to withdraw their children if the sacked teachers return back to classrooms. The protesters who marched from Murtala Square to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, declared their support […]

The post We Will Withdraw Our Children If Kaduna Unqualified Teachers Return – Parents appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

