We Will Withdraw Our Children If Kaduna Unqualified Teachers Return – Parents
Hundreds of parents held protest on Friday, calling on the Kaduna State government not to bring back the unqualified teachers who failed the primary four examination. They vowed to withdraw their children if the sacked teachers return back to classrooms. The protesters who marched from Murtala Square to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, declared their support […]
