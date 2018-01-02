Wedding bells for Akothee and her manager? (Photos) – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Wedding bells for Akothee and her manager? (Photos)
Ghafla!
The relationship between Akothee and her handsome manager keeps growing judging from their pictures. The two are definitely head over heels in love with each and they are nit afraid of showing it. Also news: “Men at your age be rolling and changing …
Did Akothee marry her manager in secret wedding?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!