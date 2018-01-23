 Weekend clashes during Ethiopia religious festival leave seven dead – Reuters Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Weekend clashes during Ethiopia religious festival leave seven dead – Reuters Africa

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


East Africa Monitor

Weekend clashes during Ethiopia religious festival leave seven dead
Reuters Africa
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – At least seven people died after clashes broke out between security forces and worshippers taking part in a religious ceremony marking Epiphany in northern Ethiopia over the weekend, officials said. Authorities in the Horn of
Seven killed in protestor-police clashes in northern EthiopiaCoastweek
7 die at Ethiopia's Epiphany in clashes with security forcesHerald-Whig

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.