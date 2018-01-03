WELL, global healthcare blockchain platform, launches Crowdsale

According to World Bank and World Health Organization, half of the world lacks access to essential health services and 100 million people are pushed into extreme poverty because of health expenses. It is often difficult to get access to healthcare while traveling abroad. It is always a difficult and tedious process to get an accurate patient history. Medical research takes a painfully long time to make it through the approval process and into actual practice in hospitals. The healthcare system as a whole is out of date in many regards. WELL, a HIPAA compliant virtual-care platform, came up with a solution built using blockchain technology.

Los Angeles, California, January 3, 2018 – WELL, a healthcare blockchain platform, announced today the launch of their highly-anticipated token sale and Whitelist.

WELL is building the global, decentralized, blockchain-based marketplace for healthcare. WELL is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect healthcare specialists and patients worldwide. With a working product already in place and a number of great partnerships already formed, WELL is preparing to grow and develop their business.

WELL is already working profitable business. By 2017 it had the largest therapist network in California. To date, WELL has conducted 22,916 consults- this is mixture of Post Acute, Wellness Visits, Clinics and Pilots.

Now the project is creating a token of on-demand healthcare that solves the current problems of cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk, all while allowing the areas with the world’s highest quality of healthcare to serve the patients globally.

“WELL is a HIPAA compliant virtual care platform, encompassing telemedicine, biometric devices and telemonitoring to engage and manage patients and at-risk populations. WELL has built-in secure messaging and their own private clinical network composed of over 1,600 providers covering 49 states in the U.S. and some of the world. We’re planning to spend funds raised during the crowdsale for the development of our own blockchain and distribution of WELL platform all over the world,” said Ildar Fazulyanov, founder of WELL.

WELL co-founder, Alex Prokhorov adds: “By lowering the barrier of contacting a physician, WELL both saves substantial healthcare costs as well as encourages patients to visit the local emergency department when appropriate. By modern standards, the blockchain is more private and liquid, costs less to administer and also provides a real-time, lifesaving flow of medical data.”

The token sale for WELL will open to the public at 5:00 P.M. (PST) on Thursday, February 25th, 2018 and will complete when either the hard cap of $28,000,000 has been reached or at 5:00 P.M. (PST) on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018.

The soft cap of the project’s crowdsale is $3,000,000 and has been already raised.

WELL tokens are valued at $0.10 USD. Participants can purchase their tokens using 90 types of cryptocurrency, such as ETH, BTC, BTH, LTC, and fiat.

Before the Crowdsale, potential investors can subscribe to join the Whitelist and receive a 40% bonus in WELL tokens. The Whitelist for WELL will open to the public at Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 and will close on Thursday, February 25th, 2018.

About WELL

Ildar Fazulyanov started WELL in April 2015, driven by his inability to access timely healthcare. After breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident, he had surgery, and after discharge, required physical therapy and rehabilitation, like many patients do. This incident inspired him to create WELL.

WELL was incorporated in Delaware as Well, Inc. C Corporation on June 4, 2015.

WELL works with the following companies: Medicare; myMatrixx®; Optum; Century Pacific Medical, Inc. WELL also works with Medi-Cal, Veteran Affairs, Tricare, Medicare Advantage, several HMO/PPO plans, Self-Pay/Private Pay, dozens of hospitals as well as Assisted Living Facilities, Hospices and over two hundred home healthcare agencies.

Importantly, today WELL clinicians speak many languages including: English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Korean, Armenian, Vietnamese, Farsi, Japanese, Russian, Hebrew and others.

