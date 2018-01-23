We’ll Win South East For Buhari Come 2019- Igbo APC Leaders

Several bigwigs of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from the Southeast recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari and re-endorsed him for the presidency come 2019. The delegation comprised former leaders of the National Assembly, former heads of government at the state level, a serving APC governor represented by his deputy, all ministers from South East, Serving […]

