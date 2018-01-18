Wenger: Arsenal Still Having Talks With Wilshere

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger says the club is still keen on holding onto Jack Wilshere, and are already discussing contract renewal.

The England international, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil all have contracts that will expire in the summer.

Sanchez is looking to join Manchester United, in a move that sees Mkhitaryan join Arsenal. And Wenger insists Wilshere and Ozil are staying.

And if Arsenal get their wish, Wilshere, 26, will also be staying put for some time.

“We know what we want. We want him to stay,” the coach told reporters on Thursday.

“After that we have to find a financial agreement with Jack that is good for him. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The post Wenger: Arsenal Still Having Talks With Wilshere appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

