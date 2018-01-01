Wenger breaks Premier League record

Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger took charge of his 811th Premier League game on Sunday to set a new record, overtaking Alex Ferguson. The 68-year-old Frenchman achieved the new mark as the Gunners kicked off against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the final Premier League match of 2017. Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996 and […]

