Wenger charged by FA over West Brom outburst

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over his conduct following the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday English football’s governing body announced Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Frenchman reacted furiously to referee Mike Dean’s decision to award a penalty to West Brom in the 89th minute for handball by Calum Chambers.

The FA said the charge against Wenger was for his conduct in the match officials’ dressing room after the final whistle — he has till 1800GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

Wenger did not sound repentant earlier on Tuesday at his press conference on the eve of their game with Chelsea.

“It was very disappointing,” Wenger said.

“What is more frustrating for me is it happened many times this season — at Stoke, Watford, Man City, now West Brom.

“It is a concerning coincidence for me.

“That is why as well I was not at all happy with the movement the referee made as to why he gave the penalty. It did not correspond at all with what happened.

“On that front it’s a bit worrying. He saw what he wanted to see.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

