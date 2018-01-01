Wenger marks record with familiar gripe – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Wenger marks record with familiar gripe
Eyewitness News
Referee Mike Dean awarded a controversial late penalty that denied Arsenal victory and Arsene Wenger could not resist a dig at the official. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture: @Arsenal/Twitter. English Premier League · Arsenal · Arsene Wenger …
EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson, LMA congratulate Arsene Wenger for breaking Premier League record
Arsène Wenger attacks refereeing standards after controversial penalty
Wenger furious with late penalty kick, festive schedule
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!