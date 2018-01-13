Only one thing is keeping Arsene Wenger in his job – and it’s certainly not his ability to win Arsenal the title – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Only one thing is keeping Arsene Wenger in his job – and it's certainly not his ability to win Arsenal the title
Mirror.co.uk
A London cabbie picked me up one day last week and, inevitably, the conversation turned to football. He was an Arsenal fan, he told me, so I asked him: “Are you In or Out?” “I'm Out,” he said. “But I struggle to admit it. And I just can't bring myself …
Alexandre Lacazette has lost Arsenal scoring touch in harsh winter schedule
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits record signing Alexandre Lacazette is frustrated
The fallen giant: Arsenal is out of major leagues and has no one but itself and Arsene Wenger to blame for it
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!