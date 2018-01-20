Wenger talks up Wilshere as future Arsenal captain – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Wenger talks up Wilshere as future Arsenal captain
Goal.com
Arsene Wenger believes Jack Wilshere is a future Arsenal captain – despite the midfielder only having six months left on his Emirates Stadium contract. Wilshere took the armband for the 0-0 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg draw at Chelsea earlier this …
