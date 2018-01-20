Were Analysts Bearish Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) This Week? – KL Daily
|
KL Daily
|
Were Analysts Bearish Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) This Week?
KL Daily
Among 3 analysts covering Victoria Oil Gas PLC (LON:VOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Victoria Oil Gas PLC had 16 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Beaufort Securities maintained …
Eland Oil & Gas Plc (ELA.L): Is This Stock Making The Grade?
Eland Oil & Gas PLC (AIM:ELA) Gross Margin Score Update
Watchlist Alert & Earnings Quant Signals in Focus For Nu-Oil and Gas plc (AIM:NUOG)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!