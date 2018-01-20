We’re deceived, looked down upon in our struggles to find love – Nigerians living with disabilities – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
We're deceived, looked down upon in our struggles to find love – Nigerians living with disabilities
The Punch
As a child, Adenike Oyelaja learnt to cope with people looking down on her and in fact, completely writing her off. But it was not until she turned 29, that she understood the real meaning of discrimination. Losing her legs to polio shortly before she …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!