“We’re Now Broke And I’m Now A Debtor After My Traditional Igbo Wedding” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out
An Igbo lady identified as Nkiruka Akpovili is really angry about the cost of her traditional wedding as it has drained herself and her Isoko husband finacially, to the point of being in debt. She took to his facebook page to rant about it, She wrote:
The post “We’re Now Broke And I’m Now A Debtor After My Traditional Igbo Wedding” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!