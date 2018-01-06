Wesley Sneijder Completes Move To Qatar Club Al Gharafa

Wesley Sneijder has signed for mid-table Qatari league side Al Gharafa, the club announced on Friday.

A statement on the team’s official social media said a deal was in place for the 33-year-old, who most recently played in France’s Ligue 1 with Nice.

Wesley Sneijder who’s plied his trade with some of the biggest clubs in the world, from Real Madrid to Inter Milan, is now heading to Qatar.

Sneijder has signed an 18-month contract with Al Gharafa who have confirmed his transfer.

“Breaking: We are delighted to announce that @sneijder101010 will join Al Gharafa Sports Club,” read a statement from Al Gharafa on Twitter.

The league’s best known player is former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who plays for Al Sadd but is likely to retire at the end of the season.

“It’s great news for the Qatar Stars League,” Xavi said. “He’s a really good player.”

Other big names to have played in Qatar include Raul and Pep Guardiola.

