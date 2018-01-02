West Brom Ask Premier League To Postpone West Ham Match

West Brom have made an official complaint to the Premier League about the fixture scheduling that gives West Ham United five days’ extra rest before Tuesday’s meeting between the two clubs

The club have and also submitted medical evidence to support their case that playing twice in the space of 48 hours severely increases the risk of players picking up injuries.

Albion chairman John Williams has spoken directly to Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore to voice the Baggies’ concerns, sources tell Press Association Sport.

It is understood that Albion wanted the West Ham game postponed and rescheduled.

Alan Pardew described the scheduling as “terrible” and the Albion manager added: “We all know there’s pressure on TV companies for ratings and everything else and games – I understand that. But the league’s got to be stronger and say two days is not right.”

Albion go to the London Stadium on Tuesday after their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday while the Hammers have not played since Boxing Day.

West Ham’s televised game at Tottenham was moved from Sunday to Thursday because of safety concerns with the tube stations around Wembley at reduced capacity on New Year’s Eve.

The post West Brom Ask Premier League To Postpone West Ham Match appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

