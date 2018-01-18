Western Lotto raises stakes to N14 billion with Powerball Max

Gaming and entertainment firm, Western Lotto Nigeria Limited, has raised the stakes in the gaming business in Nigeria, with the introduction of Powerball Max, one of the latest games in the franchise.

Powerball Max, a U.S. lottery, offers winnings of up to N14billion ($26million), with Western Lotto as the official partner.Powerball is the wealthiest lottery in the world, offering an N562billion jackpot. Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday in the U.S. or Thursday and Sunday Nigerian time.

The Managing Director, Western Lotto Nigeria, Yomi Ogunfowora, said the gamers on the platform could tap into the nine ways through which to win prizes. Jackpots never fall below N14billion at any given time. Winners share from a large pot. According to him, Western Lotto added the Powerball Max to its rich bouquet of games in line with its pledge “to bring world-class entertainment to Nigerians.”

Participation in the Powerball Max costs only N200 per game.The frontline gaming platform allows Nigerians the opportunity to play and win millions of dollars offered by other renowned games like Mega Millions, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, and the U.K. Lotto.

Ogunforowa said: “We are committed to bringing undiluted world-class entertainment and this is a major one for us. For someone to participate directly in these international games is a huge opportunity. Nigerians are intelligent and fun-loving. Hopefully, the world will soon celebrate a jackpot winner in this country.”

He disclosed that over 18,000 gamers had won different cash prizes at www.westernlotto.com, including Dorcas Nwagbara, who won N15million in September 2017.

“Our platform is synonymous with winnings. We have had people win N100,000 N500,000, N1million and other mouth-watering cash prizes. Last September, a graduate of Imo State University, Dorcas Nwagbara, won N15million.

“We have many other games on our portal, including the fast-paced Lotto Race game where you win by the minutes. We are giving Nigerians a platform to better their lives,” Ogunfowora added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

