 We've forgiven our abductors, Catholic reverend sisters say
We’ve forgiven our abductors, Catholic reverend sisters say

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The six Catholic sisters from the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent in Edo State, who regained freedom after 53 days in captivity, on Monday said they had forgiven their abductors. The sisters spoke at a thanksgiving mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Benin, Edo State, to celebrate their freedom.  Gunmen had on November 13, […]

