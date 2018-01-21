What George Weah must do as Liberia president – Abubakar

Former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has advised Liberia President-elect, George Weah to deepen democracy and sustain the peace enjoyed under Johnson-Sirleaf within her 12-year tenure. Abubakar spoke on Sunday shortly after arriving in Monrovia for Monday’s inauguration of Weah scheduled to hold at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. “It is a […]

What George Weah must do as Liberia president – Abubakar

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

