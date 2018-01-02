 What God told me about my husband – Fayose’s wife | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What God told me about my husband – Fayose’s wife

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs, Feyisetan Fayose, has warned that anyone who opposes her husband’s decisions will face the wrath of God. She warned that such persons are “obstructing the work of God,” adding that the “consequences will be too much for them.” She said this while maintaining that God had revealed to her […]

What God told me about my husband – Fayose’s wife

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.