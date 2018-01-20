 What If We Give Our First Fruit To Our Parents, Is It Right? – Uti Nwachukwu, Daddy Freeze | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What If We Give Our First Fruit To Our Parents, Is It Right? – Uti Nwachukwu, Daddy Freeze

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

OAP, Daddy Freeze has been teaching Nigerians about the faith of the bible and correcting the bad teachings of most Nigerian pastors and prophets regarding tithes, first fruits and so on. But many people have criticized his teachings and have even called him an Antichrist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Regardless of the threats he gets from pastors and some of his fans, he is still teaching and letting people out of their ‘mind bondage’ which their pastors and prophets enslaved them. This time, one of Nigerias popular Nolluwood actor and lady’s guy, Uti Nwachukwu asked a puzzling question;

What if we give out first fruits to our father or mother (parents), — Is it right?

Here is what Daddy Freeze has to say about it….



Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.