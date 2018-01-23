 What importers of 661 pump action rifles told us – DSS | Nigeria Today
What importers of 661 pump action rifles told us – DSS

The Department of State Security, DSS, has informed a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, that one of the importers of 661 pump action guns, illegally imported into the country, had been in the business for 12 years. Customs had on June 14, 2017, arraigned two Customs Officers, Muhmud Hassan and Salisu Abdulahi Danjuma, alongside […]

