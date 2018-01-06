What Is Fifa 2018 Release Date
FIFA 18 Fifa 18 is a football simulation video game in the FIFA series of video games, developed and published by Electronic Arts and was released worldwide on 29 September 2017 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It is the 25th instalment in the FIFA series. Real […]
