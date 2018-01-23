What Manchester United number 7 jersey means to me – Alexis Sanchez – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
What Manchester United number 7 jersey means to me – Alexis Sanchez
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United striker, Alexis Sanchez, has revealed what the club number 7 jersey means to him. The Chilean international was handed the iconic number seven shirt on Monday night, after the long-anticipated swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan …
The verdict: who has done better out of the Sánchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
Alexis Sanchez is 'finished article' Man Utd need, says Gerry Francis
Alexis Sanchez always gave 100% to Arsenal – Arsene Wenger
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!