What Nakuru must fix now to earn new found city status – The Standard



The Standard What Nakuru must fix now to earn new found city status

The Standard

Last September, the Cabinet approved elevation of two more towns to cities, bringing the number of Kenyan cities to five. If Parliament amends the Urban Areas and Cities Act of 2011, Nakuru and Eldoret will acquire city status. ALSO READ: Four rebel …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

