What Nigerians should do to Buhari – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Monday urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. CAN said Nigerians should support Buhari in his efforts to turn around the nation’s economy. CAN Chairman in Ogun State, Bishop Tunde Akinsanya, made the call while speaking News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abeokuta, the state capital. […]

What Nigerians should do to Buhari – CAN

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

