What VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo said in his Lecture at Harvard

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the transformation in Africa was driven by its ambitious businessmen and women stepping beyond national boundaries to global sphere. Osinbajo made the declaration at the inaugural Africa Rising lecture of the Harvard University Business School on Tuesday, a release issued by Laolu Akande, the Vice President’s Media Aide, […]

The post What VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo said in his Lecture at Harvard appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

