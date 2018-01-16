What We Know About The 13 Children “Padlocked And Chained” In A Californian House

Those two above are seriously bad people.

Whenever something like this happens, I always wonder how many more victims are being held hostage in some seemingly normal households.

Because you never really think about it until you’re forced to.

Early Sunday morning, after managing to escape and using a cellphone she had found in the house, a 17-year-old girl (who looked around 10, police said) called the police, reports The Telegraph.

According to a statement released by Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, “deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that seven of them were actually adults”:

“The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty.”

The victims were given food and drinks, and it has been reported that Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services will care for them once they are well enough to be released from hospital.

The children, aged between two and 29, had been padlocked and chained inside a foul-smelling room, in what from the outside appears to be a pretty normal house in the quiet suburb of Perris, California, reports Daily Mail.

Due in court next week Tuesday, the children’s parents, David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested and each charged with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment.

They have each been given a $9 million bail – these are the creeps:

Although those close to the family had not seen any of them in four years, the couple did have a Facebook profile on which they shared family photos. Faces have been blurred out to protect the victims’ identity:

Weird and sad.

[source:cnn&telegraph&dailymail]

