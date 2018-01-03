What’s driving the protests in Iran? – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
What's driving the protests in Iran?
Aljazeera.com
Iran's anti-government protests are a result of deep-rooted structural issues that have existed for decades, analysts say. Years of social and economic inequality have pushed tens of thousands across the country to rally over the rising cost of living …
