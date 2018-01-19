WhatsApp targets small businesses with new app for better communication
Many small businesses already use the messaging app to converse with customers, but some of those busier outfits have been crying out for a way to enhance the process. On Thursday, WhatsApp finally delivered.
The post WhatsApp targets small businesses with new app for better communication appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!