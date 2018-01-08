‘Where’s our reckoning?’ | Military women gather outside Pentagon in #MeToo protest – Stars and Stripes
|
Stars and Stripes
|
'Where's our reckoning?' | Military women gather outside Pentagon in #MeToo protest
Stars and Stripes
Army veteran Nichole Bowen-Crawford, left, speaks Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 during a demonstration outside the Pentagon. She talked about being sexually assaulted during a deployment to Iraq and said she was silenced by her commanders. Bowen-Crawford …
Survivors of military sexual assault demand change outside Pentagon
US troops stage #MeTooMilitary protest outside Pentagon
#MeTooMilitary Protests Defense Department Sexual Assault at the Pentagon
