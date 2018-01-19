Whether PDP Or APC, They Are All The Same -– Sen. Shehu Sani

The no nonsense senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has stated that there is no difference between the two major political parties in Nigeria, All Progressive Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Sen. Sani while delivering his lecture at a programme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday hinted that the only difference between the two parties was it names. The lawmaker who queried the ideology of the two parties said while the All Progressive Congress (APC) was formed to drive out the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was established to drive military out of power in 1999.

In Senator Sani’s words;

“We are only differentiated by names. “When I see some of my colleagues trying to come into our party, I ask them: have you find out how those of us in the party are fairing? Most of you will end up from Syria to Afghanistan. All is not well with this country,” he said.





“The PDP came into existence because there is a need to have a national party that will take over from the military. The APC came into power to de-establish the PDP and drive Jonathan out of power and in the process, we have all sorts of people.”





“All is not well with this country. This is the wrong time to shed blood in Nigeria. If you think that people in power will stop the problem in the country, you are in for a fool’s ride. The attention of people is how to win elections and not how they can end senseless killings and bloodshed.





“It would require a mass, peaceful march in the streets from Nigerians to recharge the conscience of people in power. “Nigerians are dying in hundreds and in thousands and some people felt what is important is INEC timetable, when is elections and when is primaries.





“It is difficult to hear any public office holder speak the truth because of political calculations. Anybody who says we are not in crisis now is deceiving himself.”