Whether you call it presidential or vice presidential aspiration, all I know is that you will come to visit me in Aso Rock in 2019 – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says his dream is to be in Aso Rock in 2019, whether as the president or the vice president.

Fayose disclosed this in Ado Ekiti yesterday when he received a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido who was in Ekiti State to notify him of his presidential

aspiration.

Fayose who was moved by Lamido’s humility said he would continue to celebrate Lamido’s contributions to Nigeria’s development.

He said he believed in Fulani people, and maintained that every tribe has the good and the bad. He acknowledged Lamido as one of the Fulani men that have the abilities to perform well if given the opportunity.

He advised Nigerians against voting for military men because of their antecedent of destroying the country.

“The military bastardised the system, they destroyed this country, this is why Nigerians should stop voting military men, they are not politicians

“We lived in this country and grew up to know that everyone from any tribe is our brother, but when the government fails, the nation fails. APC have no capacity to lead our country.

“Some people say APC will rig election, but I tell them, God rules in the affairs of man. Power belongs only to God almighty.

“Whether you call it presidential or vice presidential aspiration, all I know is that you will come to visit me in Aso Rock in 2019.”

