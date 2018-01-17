 White House releases Results of Trump’s Physical Examination | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

White House releases Results of Trump’s Physical Examination

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The White House has released the results of US President Donald Trump‘s physical examination with White House Physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson. In the report published by CNN, the physician described Trump as being in excellent health with his cardiac performance during the physical exam “very good.” The report revealed that Trump is on medication to prevent […]

The post White House releases Results of Trump’s Physical Examination appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.