 White roses and black velvet: the Grammys red carpet – The Guardian
White roses and black velvet: the Grammys red carpet – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Entertainment


The Guardian

White roses and black velvet: the Grammys red carpet
On the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, celebrities spelt out messages in black and white. While the Golden Globes earlier this month saw black dominate as a protest in line with the Times Up campaign, music's biggest award ceremony switched to monochrome
