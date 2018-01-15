White Woman Bathes Self With Acid, Blames Black Woman
A white woman, Lizzie Dunn is presently being investigated by New York Police Department after she was found to have sprayed acid on herself and blamed a black beggar for the attack. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Dunn from Staten Island in New York told police that she was attacked last Monday while walking alone to a […]
