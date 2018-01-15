 White Woman sprays Acid on herself & Blames Non-Existent Black Woman for It | Nigeria Today
White Woman sprays Acid on herself & Blames Non-Existent Black Woman for It

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A white woman in Staten Island, New York has been found to have sprayed acid on herself after she claimed a black woman in her 40s did it, Inside Edition reports.   52-year-old Lizzie Dunn had claimed a black woman in her 40s had approached her while she walked and asked for cigarettes and money. She […]

The post White Woman sprays Acid on herself & Blames Non-Existent Black Woman for It appeared first on BellaNaija.

