White Woman sprays Acid on herself & Blames Non-Existent Black Woman for It
A white woman in Staten Island, New York has been found to have sprayed acid on herself after she claimed a black woman in her 40s did it, Inside Edition reports. 52-year-old Lizzie Dunn had claimed a black woman in her 40s had approached her while she walked and asked for cigarettes and money. She […]
The post White Woman sprays Acid on herself & Blames Non-Existent Black Woman for It appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!