 Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? – Southern Times Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? – Southern Times Africa

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Southern Times Africa

Who is Cyril Ramaphosa?
Southern Times Africa
South Africa's governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), has a new president – Cyril Ramaphosa. But who is he? Ramaphosa cuts a fitting figure to take over government, stabilise the economy, and secure the constitutional architecture that
Has Zuma been reduced to a puppet?News24
EDITORIAL: South Africa's challenges are now even greaterBusiness Day
Can Ramaphosa revitalise SA's foreign policy?The Herald
Citizen –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –Independent Online –eNCA
all 62 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.