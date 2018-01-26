Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight – guests include Tom Cruise, Paloma Faith and Rebecca Ferguson – Metro
|
Metro
|
Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight – guests include Tom Cruise, Paloma Faith and Rebecca Ferguson
Metro
Tom Cruise and Paloma Faith are among the guests joining Graham Norton on his red sofa on Friday night. Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson (no, not the X Factor contestant) is also on the BBC1 show to chat to Graham, as is Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!