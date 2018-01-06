Why Akwa Ibom Economy is striving under Udom Emmanuel

A good athlete does not begin to run with money in his pocket but with hope in his heart and dreams in his head.” – Udom Emmanuel.

By Meflyn Anwana

Our recently concluded media hangout has opened doors to many possibilities. From the time we set out with Hon. Akan Okon (Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties) to inspect some of the projects within Uyo metropolis, to the time we sat down for the media chat, we received many commendations from calls, and messages from our social media platforms all appreciating the vision of his excellency, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

Udom’s dreams, desire and drives is to develop Akwa Ibom to become the Industrial hub of Africa. He has always maintained that he inherited a state with a foundation of a skyscraper and can never build a bungalow on such a formidable foundation. This orientation has informed his choice of projects and policies.

As Akan Okon rightly noted during the media chat “As an investment banker Mr. Udom Emmanuel has created the right environment for industries to strive” And he was glad to lead a team of media professional around this road map of progress, these landmarks that will drive the growth of Nigeria and Africa’s development.

Recently while presenting the 2018 budget proposal, Governor Udom Emmanuel presented a testimony that will inspire many tomorrow:

“Today, we celebrate God’s faithfulness in the commissioning of the Metering Solutions Company, Toothpick and Pencil Factory, Syringe Manufacturing Factory, and the Coconut Plantation and Refinery – which is in the offing and several other projects that will soon come on stream.

“We celebrate God because while other States in the Federation owe workers salaries, we pay our workers as and when due; we are consolidating and expanding our infrastructures, over 1202 kilometers of road have been constructed, commissioned or are at various and advanced stages of completion

“We are improving our health care services- a case in point is the Etinan General Hospital that was renovated and equipped with the best possible amenities, which was recently commissioned by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) ;

“Women and youth are empowered with tools for growth and development; our State was recently named by the National Bureau of Statistics as having attracted the most Foreign Direct Investment after Lagos and the Country Manager of the World Bank- Rachid Benmessaoud recently stated that Akwa Ibom State is the best place to do business.

“We are investing in education and in our efforts not to leave any child behind we have spent over 600 million naira to pay WAEC fees, we are recruiting the best teachers to teach our children. Indeed, the LORD has surpassed our imaginations and expectations and on His wings we are soaring” he added.

Udom Emmanuel is honest, God fearing and a man with an honest drive and desire to develop Akwa Ibom State, no wonder Bar. Emmanuel Enoidem called him “An answered prayer to the Akwa Ibom people”

