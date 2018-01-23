Why Are US Allies Killing Each Other In Syria? – NPR
|
NPR
|
Why Are US Allies Killing Each Other In Syria?
NPR
Turkish army tanks head to Afrin, an enclave in northern Syria controlled by U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters, on Monday. AP hide caption. toggle caption. AP. Turkish army tanks head to Afrin, an enclave in northern Syria controlled by U.S.-allied Kurdish …
Journalists Arrested in Turkey Over Syrian Military Operation Dissent
German opposition calls for arms embargo against Turkey
Turkey kills at least 260 Kurdish, Islamic State fighters in Syria offensive -military
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!